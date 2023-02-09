Braemar (LON:BMS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $299.77

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.77 ($3.60) and traded as high as GBX 320 ($3.85). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 317.50 ($3.82), with a volume of 27,748 shares traded.

Braemar Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £102.03 million and a PE ratio of 1,022.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 308.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 299.88.

Braemar Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Braemar’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Braemar Company Profile

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking, and financial advisory services in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Shipbroking and Financial. The Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker and dry cargo charter broking, sale and purchase broking, offshore broking and consultancy, and commodity and commodity derivatives.

