bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.59. 825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Separately, Oddo Bhf cut shares of bpost NV/SA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

