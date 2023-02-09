BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $516.40

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 516.40 ($6.21) and last traded at GBX 174.50 ($2.10), with a volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.50 ($2.09).

BP.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 540 ($6.49) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($7.81) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 690 ($8.29) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 500 ($6.01) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 560 ($6.73) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 169.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 171.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £35.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

