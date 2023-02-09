BP p.l.c. (BP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3966 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

BP has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BP to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

BP opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76. BP has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on BP from GBX 510 ($6.13) to GBX 535 ($6.43) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Cowa LLC lifted its position in BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BP by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 388,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 59,170 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in BP by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in BP by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

