Boxwood Ventures Inc. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boxwood Ventures Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,680 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.1% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.