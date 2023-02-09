Boston Partners Sells 89,627 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,033,833 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 89,627 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Oracle were worth $185,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 498,080 shares of company stock worth $40,732,946. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $86.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22. The company has a market cap of $233.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

