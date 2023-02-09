Boston Partners Purchases 225,068 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,934,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,068 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.30% of Regency Centers worth $211,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.8 %

Regency Centers Profile

NASDAQ:REG opened at $65.10 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $73.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.15.

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.