Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,833,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 963,299 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.35% of Micron Technology worth $192,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $303,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,048,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,548,000 after buying an additional 47,368 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 18,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 721.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 71,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.