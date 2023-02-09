Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 927,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,010 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $224,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.55.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $235.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.43. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.24 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.13%.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

