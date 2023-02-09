Boston Partners Has $146.41 Million Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,769,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,537,811 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.94% of Flex worth $146,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Creative Planning grew its position in Flex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 1.2% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Flex by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Flex by 6.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Flex by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 12,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $264,722.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $25.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

