Boston Partners Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boston Partners increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,351,431 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 280,897 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $263,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 544,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Union Pacific by 19.2% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $207.14 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.60 and its 200 day moving average is $212.61. The company has a market cap of $127.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

