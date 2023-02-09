BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.7-$17.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.81 billion. BorgWarner also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.38. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $686,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in BorgWarner by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 45.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 155,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 48,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

