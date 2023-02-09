BMO Capital Markets Raises Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $140.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.38.

YUM stock opened at $131.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $132.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.74.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after buying an additional 64,160 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

