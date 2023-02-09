BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STAG. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered STAG Industrial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.20.

NYSE:STAG opened at $36.08 on Monday. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,651,000 after acquiring an additional 253,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,402,000 after acquiring an additional 194,699 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,334,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,721,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,540,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,234,000 after acquiring an additional 175,758 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

