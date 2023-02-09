Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,045 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $50.44.

