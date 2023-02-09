Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 421 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 753.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after purchasing an additional 689,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $187,527,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,874 shares of company stock valued at $36,017,522 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

NYSE:BLK opened at $729.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $728.33 and a 200-day moving average of $683.19. The firm has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $824.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Stories

