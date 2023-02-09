Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 64.6% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after buying an additional 2,798,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 774,898 shares of company stock worth $61,457,218. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

