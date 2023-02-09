Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,434 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.41.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $213.50 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $223.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.71 and a 200 day moving average of $169.88.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

