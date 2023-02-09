BlueArk Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.38 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,700.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.00572449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00186172 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00050363 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00063766 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000735 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001257 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

