Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.44.
BLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bloomin’ Brands news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $1,472,034.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bloomin’ Brands news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $1,472,034.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,538.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands
Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance
BLMN opened at $24.68 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.86.
About Bloomin’ Brands
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.