Blair William & Co. IL Sells 33,724 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,724 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Block were worth $13,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Block by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,888,000 after buying an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter. Long Walk Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter worth $4,703,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 13.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter worth $2,020,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Block to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of -87.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 2.33. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,698 shares of company stock worth $18,804,952 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

