Blair William & Co. IL Has $23.71 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,966 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $23,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $136.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $143.57.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $947,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $947,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,879 shares of company stock worth $8,663,609 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

