Blair William & Co. IL Has $18.27 Million Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,839 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $18,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 153.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.48.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

