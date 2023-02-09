Blair William & Co. IL Has $14.06 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,366 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.24% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,276,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,367,000 after buying an additional 3,979,733 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after buying an additional 584,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,175,000 after purchasing an additional 538,253 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $78.50.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

