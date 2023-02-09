Blair William & Co. IL Has $13.69 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,030 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

