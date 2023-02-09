Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after acquiring an additional 427,352 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,289,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,526,000 after acquiring an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,840,311 shares of company stock valued at $114,884,116 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $375.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.60.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also

