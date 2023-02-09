Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 21,622 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,400,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $933,492,000 after acquiring an additional 292,575 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after buying an additional 1,689,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $754,593,000 after purchasing an additional 128,661 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,594,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $412,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,675,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,806,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

MDT stock opened at $86.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.26. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

