BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $673.62 million and $46.58 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000287 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008294 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004633 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001010 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001538 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000074 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $24,253,811.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

