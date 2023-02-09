BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Tops $699.25 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $699.25 million and approximately $24.40 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00011195 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000286 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004693 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000864 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001500 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

