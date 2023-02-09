BitDAO (BIT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.79 Billion

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.79 billion and approximately $19.86 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00002626 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

