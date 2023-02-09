Bitcicoin (BITCI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $660,643.80

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Bitcicoin has a market cap of $30.03 million and $660,643.80 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcicoin Profile

Bitcicoin (CRYPTO:BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

