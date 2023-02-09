Biconomy Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.92 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $173.01 million and $8.92 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Biconomy has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.00437933 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,320.52 or 0.29008525 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.66 or 0.00448218 BTC.

About Biconomy

Biconomy launched on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,902,110 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

