Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $256,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $380.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

