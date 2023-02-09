Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,392,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Texas Instruments worth $370,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.27 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $191.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.51 and its 200 day moving average is $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $162.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,167 shares of company stock worth $2,506,904 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

