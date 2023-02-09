Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,390,382 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 58,843 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.2% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of ConocoPhillips worth $449,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 559.1% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $180,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,720 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $110,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $110.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.68.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

