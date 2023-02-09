Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2,666.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,455,560 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $155,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 498,080 shares of company stock valued at $40,732,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average of $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

