Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,506 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 0.9% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $326,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.4 %

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Shares of SPGI opened at $365.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.