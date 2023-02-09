Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,775.29 ($33.36).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,300 ($27.65) to GBX 2,200 ($26.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($31.73) to GBX 2,700 ($32.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,660 ($31.97) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bellway to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,289 ($39.54) to GBX 2,167 ($26.05) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.06) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON BWY traded up GBX 26 ($0.31) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,218 ($26.66). 53,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,034.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,020.32. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 1,572 ($18.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,075 ($36.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,117.25.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

