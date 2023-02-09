Bellevue Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 1,615.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagen stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.52. 270,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,746. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.54.

In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,077.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,386,920 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

