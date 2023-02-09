Bell Investment Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 502.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $373,981,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,369,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $288.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,062. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.18 and a 200 day moving average of $282.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $351.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.79.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

