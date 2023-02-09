Bell Investment Advisors Inc Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

BATS QUAL traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $123.42. 506,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.08. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

