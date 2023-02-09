Bell Investment Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,060,000 after buying an additional 1,697,625 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after buying an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after buying an additional 1,102,943 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,699. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.31.

