Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 753.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after buying an additional 1,521,293 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 105.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,958,000 after buying an additional 689,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $187,527,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,874 shares of company stock valued at $36,017,522. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $733.33. 34,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,763. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $810.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $728.33 and its 200-day moving average is $683.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

