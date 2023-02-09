Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $63,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 413.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $46.47. 591,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,595,668. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

