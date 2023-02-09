Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $54,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.26. 368,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,833,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $167.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.28.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,143 shares of company stock worth $30,730,910 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.