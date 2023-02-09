Beldex Price Reaches $0.0369 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $148.39 million and $2.41 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,623.59 or 0.07172398 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00085574 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00029116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00064736 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00011019 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00024372 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

