Beldex (BDX) Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Beldex has a total market cap of $146.98 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,576.64 or 0.07143778 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00084114 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00029082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00062673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023604 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

