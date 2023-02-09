Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Loop Capital

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Belden Price Performance

NYSE BDC traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $88.88. 40,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,579. Belden has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $92.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Belden will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Belden by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 988,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after purchasing an additional 593,351 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,030,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Belden by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 127,076 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Belden by 22,332.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 127,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the third quarter valued at $7,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Recommended Stories

