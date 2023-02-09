Basic Attention Token Market Capitalization Achieves $428.06 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $428.06 million and approximately $40.83 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002452 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.68 or 0.00442515 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,603.21 or 0.29313010 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.00428474 BTC.
Basic Attention Token Coin Profile
Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,867,042 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Basic Attention Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
