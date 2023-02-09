Barrington Research Weighs in on Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $19.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $20.00. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $19.12 per share.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $167.70 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.